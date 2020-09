Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 10:50 Hits: 6

LESBOS, Greece (Reuters) - Greek police fired teargas on Saturday during a protest by angry migrants left homeless by a blaze at Europe's largest refugee centre, who demanded to leave the island of Lesbos as authorities started building a new encampment for them.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/12/police-fire-teargas-as-migrants-demand-to-leave-greek-island-after-fire