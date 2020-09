Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 10:51 Hits: 7

LESBOS, Greece (Reuters) - Greek police fired teargas to disperse a group of migrants protesting on the island of Lesbos on Saturday, four days after fires burnt the overflowing Moria refugee camp to the ground.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/12/greek-police-fire-teargas-at-migrants-on-lesbos-island