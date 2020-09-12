Category: World Hits: 3
In what Trump calls "a historic breakthrough, and after Senior Adviser Jared Kushner visited Bahrain last week to push for the move, the small Middle Eastern nation has agreed to establish full diplomatic relations with the Zionist state, following the UAE decision previous month.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "moved" to announce the agreement with Bahrain, for which he worked alongside Trump to make happen.
RELATED:
US Officials in Abu Dhabi After Brokering Israel-UAE Agreement
Bahrain's BNA state news agency reported Friday that it supports a "fair and comprehensive peace" in the Middle East, which should be based on a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, King Hamad of Bahrain stated.
Bahrain will join the UAE and Israel at the White House on September 15 for a signing ceremony, Trump told reporters, stating, "It's unthinkable that this could happen and so fast."
Joint Statement of the United States, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Israel pic.twitter.com/xMquRkGtpM
Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Trump-Brokers-Diplomatic-Relations-Between-Israel-and-Bahrain-20200911-0019.html