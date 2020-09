Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 09:40 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: There were 58 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a drastic drop from Friday's (Sept 11) 182, says the Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Saturday (Sept 12).

