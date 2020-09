Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 09:41 Hits: 3

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 447 candidates from various parties as well independents are vying for 73 state seats in the 16th Sabah elections on Sept 26.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/12/sabah-election-royal-rumble-447-candidates-vying-for-73-seats-up-to-11-cornered-fight