South Africa Extends Estate of Disaster Amid COVID-19 Recovery

South Africa's government extended the state of disaster at a national level to October 15, as it considers a new set of measures to ease the lockdowns.

"Cabinet welcomes the drop in the number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks and the improved recovery rate that has increased to 87%," the statement highlights.

The decision marks the fourth extension since the government first declared the disaster on March 15, 2020. Local media outlets report that the extension would give the government a timelapse to prepare a further easing of restrictions.

On the other hand, President Cyril Ramaphosa said during a virtual meeting with the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) that representatives from several groups had asked them to reduce some of the most strict limitations.

"Religious leaders have come to us and have asked that we should consider extending the number of people who should be in worship – it should no longer be based on 50 people only in a room, it should be based on 50% of the room," Ramaphosa said.

Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize confirmed that South Africa would need to move to a level 1 lockdown and a return to 'normal activities' as part of its economic recovery.

"The sportspeople have also come, entertainers have also come, the hoteliers, tourism people so we are considering all that as evaluating where the infection rate is so we will be able to give consideration to all these proposals and get advice," the President added.

