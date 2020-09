Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 09:25 Hits: 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Deadly wildfires raging across Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert on Friday even as weary firefighters took advantage of improved weather to go on the offensive against the blazes.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/12/oregon039s-wildfires-force-mass-evacuations-but-shifting-weather-offers-some-hope