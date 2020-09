Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 07:28 Hits: 3

A debt crisis, gas price slump and armed uprising are slowing Mozambique's rise. Plus, why the dollar is sinking.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/programmes/countingthecost/2020/09/rebel-attacks-mozambique-gas-rich-region-200912053201745.html