Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 01:00 Hits: 3

Here’s even more of that other “Trump Effect” we’ve talked about before: new polling from Pew Research this week continues to confirm that Americans have only become more welcoming of immigrants and refugees since 2016…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/new-polling-confirms-the-trump-effect-americans-increasingly-love-immigrants/