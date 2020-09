Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 08:10 Hits: 4

A prominent dissident is running in Venezuela's legislative elections as other opposition parties boycott. Over seven years in power, President Nicolas Maduro has demonstrated a knack for keeping his enemies divided.

