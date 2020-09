Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 08:44 Hits: 4

KUANTAN: Public support has poured in for M. Kamala, the kind woman who has been taking care of her ailing friend.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/12/kindness-begets-kindness-public-support-pours-in-for-kamala