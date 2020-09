Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 08:09 Hits: 3

A trio of humpback whales - usually bound for Antarctica this time of year - took a wrong turn, heading up a crocodile-infested north Australian river with scientists hoping Saturday they will all return to the sea safely.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-humpback-whales-stray-up-river-kakadu-national-park-13105330