Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 21:21 Hits: 1

Raging wildfires have prompted the authorities to order mass evacuations in the Pacific state of Oregon. But officials believe one of the fires may have been started deliberately. Police have opened an investigation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/oregon-wildfires-trigger-mass-evacuation/a-54891910?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf