Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 01:46 Hits: 6

Reporter Bilal Farooqi was arrested on charges of defaming Pakistan’s powerful army and spreading religious hatred. The military claims "anti-state elements" took advantage of his social media posts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-journalist-bilal-farooqi-arrested-over-posts-criticizing-army/a-54902421?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf