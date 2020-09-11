Lost and confused: When people with Alzheimer's go missing

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 20:38 Hits: 1

Some 60 percent of those with Alzheimer's disease are expected to wander off at least once. It's a serious and little-known consequence of the condition. Many sufferers will wander off multiple times and some are never found. For families and carers, it means a race against the clock to find their missing loved ones. FRANCE 24 met with some of those affected and others looking to help.

