Lost and confused: When people with Alzheimer's go missing

Lost and confused: When people with Alzheimer's go missing Some 60 percent of those with Alzheimer's disease are expected to wander off at least once. It's a serious and little-known consequence of the condition. Many sufferers will wander off multiple times and some are never found. For families and carers, it means a race against the clock to find their missing loved ones. FRANCE 24 met with some of those affected and others looking to help.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200911-lost-and-confused-when-people-with-alzheimer-s-go-missing

