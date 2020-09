Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 05:39 Hits: 8

Peru’s Congress on Friday voted to open impeachment proceedings against President Martin Vizcarra for “moral incapacity” over accusations he tried to obstruct a corruption probe against government officials.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200912-peru-to-open-impeachment-proceedings-against-president-vizcarra