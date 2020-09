Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 06:08 Hits: 7

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, widely expected to become prime minister next week, said on Saturday he will consider topping up payouts to households and companies to cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic deepens.

