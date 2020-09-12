Iran calls Bahrain’s move to normalise ties with Israel shameful - state TV

Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 06:30 Hits: 6

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign ministry has described Bahrain’s move to normalise ties with Israel as shameful, state television reported on Saturday. "The rulers of Bahrain will from now on be complicit in the crimes of the Zionist regime which is a threat to the security of the region and the Muslim world,” the broadcaster quoted a foreign ministry statement as saying.

