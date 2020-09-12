The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Iran calls Bahrain’s move to normalise ties with Israel shameful - state TV

Iran calls Bahrain’s move to normalise ties with Israel shameful - state TV CAIRO (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign ministry has described Bahrain’s move to normalise ties with Israel as shameful, state television reported on Saturday. "The rulers of Bahrain will from now on be complicit in the crimes of the Zionist regime which is a threat to the security of the region and the Muslim world,” the broadcaster quoted a foreign ministry statement as saying.

