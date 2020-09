Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 21:08 Hits: 1

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday he was "deeply concerned" over the use of force in Belarus against peaceful protesters, stressing that the country's crisis can only be resolved "by the Belarusian people."

