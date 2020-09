Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 04:38 Hits: 8

President Donald Trump's administration has expelled about 8,800 unaccompanied migrant children intercepted at the US-Mexico border since Mar 20 under rules seeking to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, according to court documents filed by the Justice Department.

