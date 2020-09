Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 06:40 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON: The FBI on Friday (Sep 11) denounced numerous false claims that "extremists" are intentionally setting fires in Oregon, saying the misinformation is hampering efforts to bring devastating wildfires under control. Oregon is one of several US western states facing wildfires that have ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fbi-says-false-arson-claims-hampering-wildfire-response-13105244