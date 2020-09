Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 21:29 Hits: 2

Four former Minneapolis police officers who were charged in the death of George Floyd are requesting to be tried separately. But prosecutors say all four should be tried together as they acted in concert.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2020/0911/Officers-charged-in-George-Floyd-s-death-seek-individual-trials?icid=rss