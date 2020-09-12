Microsoft warns Biden campaign firm of targeting by same Russian hackers involved in 2016 breach

Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 01:30 Hits: 5

Microsoft recently warned a key Democratic firm working for Joe Biden's campaign that its staffers may have been targeted by Russian state-backed hackers, according to Reuters news agency.

The firm, Washington-based SKDKnickerbocker, has been doing work on both Biden's presidential bid and other Democratic campaigns this cycle. Microsoft reportedly said the Russians involved are affiliated with "Fancy Bear," the same network of Russian spies involved in hacking and ultimately releasing the emails of Hillary Clinton campaign officials in 2016. U.S. intelligence officials recently warned that Russia is once again working to interfere in the 2020 elections to help Donald Trump get reelected.

Someone familiar with the situation said the hackers targeting SKDK had failed to access staff accounts, telling Reuters, "They are well-defended, so there has been no breach."

The Biden campaign said it was aware of the attempted hacking of “non-campaign email accounts of individuals affiliated with the campaign.”

Both Microsoft and SKDK declined to comment on the matter.

But a Kremlin spokesperson happily weighed in to call the report "nonsense." No word yet on whether Trump has embraced Moscow's denial but we "don't see any reason why" he wouldn't, particularly if he's standing beside Russian President Vladimir Putin.

