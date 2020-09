Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 19:56 Hits: 6

Federal prosecutor Nora Dannehy has been an important figure in the U.S. Department of Justice, serving as an aide to John Durham in his Russia investigation. But Dannehy, the Hartford…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/top-prosecutor-on-barrs-investigation-of-the-russia-probe-just-resigned-out-of-fear-of-political-influence-report/