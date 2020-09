Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 19:31 Hits: 7

Archaeologists are carrying out an urgent excavation because the site in Uri canton is at risk of washing away with a melting glacier. Experts have found evidence that people were searching for crystals 10,000 years ago.

