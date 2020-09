Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 19:51 Hits: 6

The confirmed coronavirus death toll in Mexico is primed to hit 70,000 when official data is released on Friday, a grim milestone for a country among those most affected by the pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexico-nears-70-000-official-covid-19-deaths--but-toll-likely-far-higher-13104278