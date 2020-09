Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 19:40 Hits: 6

The Persian Gulf nation has agreed to normalize diplomatic, commercial, and security relations with Israel, a decision driven by the Trump administration's diplomatic efforts. The deal is seen as a success for the White House and Israel, and a setback for Palestinians.

