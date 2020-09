Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 18:44 Hits: 6

(Reuters) - Twelve children who likely contracted COVID-19 at three childcare operations in Utah infected some of their parents and siblings, according to a U.S. study, adding to evidence that very young kids can transmit the disease.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/12/children-carried-covid-19-home-from-utah-childcare-centers-infecting-family-members---us-report