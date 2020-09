Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 18:54 Hits: 5

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates on Friday welcomed the decision by Bahrain and Israel to establish relations, which it said it hoped would have a positive effect on the climate for peace and cooperation in the region and around the world.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/12/uae-welcomes-israel-bahrain-agreement-hopes-it-will-be-positive-for-peace