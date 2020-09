Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 19:20 Hits: 6

DUBAI (Reuters) - The agreement between Israel and Bahrain is a great betrayal to the Islamic cause and Palestinians, tweeted a special adviser on international affairs to the speaker of Iran’s parliament, in reaction to a Friday deal between the two states on establishing diplomatic relations.

