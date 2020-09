Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 17:26 Hits: 5

Spain reported 4,708 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours on Friday, bringing its cumulative total to 566,326 - the highest in western Europe.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spain-reports-4-708-covid-19-infections-as-post-lockdown-surge-13104000