Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 18:30 Hits: 5

South African judges’ decision in the Tafelberg land case has encouraged advocates for more centrally located social housing, or public housing.

Read more https://ezorigin.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2020/0911/How-South-African-activists-hope-to-integrate-cities-built-to-divide?icid=rss