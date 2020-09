Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 09:14 Hits: 4

A former top official of the independent Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, Akhmed Zakayev, who resides in London, says his relatives have been detained in Chechnya after a video statement he posted online condemning the humiliation of a teenage activist.

