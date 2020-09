Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 11:03 Hits: 4

Russia's Interior Ministry wants to question opposition politician Aleksei Navalny in Berlin, where he is being treated after German doctors reported "unequivocal evidence" that he was poisoned with the military-grade nerve agent Novichok.

