China, India Reach Consensus on Easing Border Tensions

China’s Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reached a five-point consensus on the developments in the border areas.

“The two foreign ministers agreed that both sides should follow the series of consensus reached between the two countries' leaders on developing China-India relations, including not allowing differences to become disputes,” a joint statement holds.

Noting that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side, they also agreed that the border troops of the two sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions.

They said that both sides shall abide by the existing agreements and protocol on bilateral boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters.

Meanwhile, the two sides will continue dialogue and communication through the Special Representative mechanism on the China-India boundary question, while the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs should also continue its meetings.

The two ministers agreed that as the situation eases, the two sides should expedite work to conclude new confidence-building measures to maintain peace in the border areas.

Tensions between China and India resumed on Sep. 8 when their armies accused each other of firing into the air at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which is a loose demarcation line that separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory in the Sino-Indian border dispute.

