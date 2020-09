Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 10:35 Hits: 3

The U.K. secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal on Friday after signing an agreement with Japan just as discussions with the European Union appeared to be on the verge of collapse.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200911-britain-signs-trade-agreement-with-japan-as-brexit-talks-with-eu-sour