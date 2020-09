Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 12:43 Hits: 3

Just over a month after a deadly double explosion devastated the port of Beirut, a new fire raged in a warehouse at the port on September 10. One of our Observers told us about the panic that took hold with residents in the Lebanese capital, who feared a repeat of last month's disaster.

