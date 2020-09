Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 13:37 Hits: 4

Mike Gaval looks out from the Gilberton coal-fired power plant down the valley to Mahanoy City, the town he grew up in, and up the hill to the wind turbines spinning on the horizon.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/in-town-made-by-coal-family-wrestles-with-climate-change-legacy-13103090