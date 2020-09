Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 10:46 Hits: 3

The California town, largely burned in 2018 by the state’s worst fire, is teaching others in the West how to respond to the region’s record fires.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2020/0911/After-a-megafire-what-Paradise-found?icid=rss