Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 09:21 Hits: 5

A new, low-cost vaccine that protects against pneumonia enabled Bangladesh to halve the number of severe cases in five years. Now that the World Health Organization has approved the vaccine, it should be rolled out wherever it is needed.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/pneumosil-new-cost-effective-pneumonia-vaccine-by-samir-saha-2020-09