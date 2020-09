Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 12:28 Hits: 0

A Belarusian miner in the city of Salihorsk, 130 kilometers south of Minsk, chained himself for several hours to a piece of equipment in a mine more than 300 meters below the surface while demanding the resignation of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

