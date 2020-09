Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 00:12 Hits: 3

A leading Belarusian opposition official called on the European Union to live up to its commitment to support democracy and announce that it will stop recognizing the rule of strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka at the end of a three-month transition period.

