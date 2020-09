Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 01:05 Hits: 3

by Steven Webster, Indiana University As the 2020 presidential election draws near, one thing is clear: America is an angry nation. From protests over persistent racial injustice to white nationalist-linked…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/american-rage-is-fueling-political-campaigns-and-tearing-us-apart/