Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 01:40 Hits: 2

Let’s take a look at the current state of the Electoral College map. Remember, Democratic nominee Joe Biden needs 270 electoral votes to win the White House. This is the baseline:…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/heres-what-the-state-of-the-presidential-race-really-looks-like/