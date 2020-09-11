Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 02:54 Hits: 3

The Institute for Economics and Peace on Wednesday said that over a billion people would be displaced by 2050 because of climate change.

The study, titled “Ecological Threat Register,” concluded that in the next three decades, natural catastrophes could displace about 1.2 billion people worldwide. As part of climate change effects, experts forecast the concurrence of contrasting phenomena like droughts, floods, hurricanes, and monsoons.

According to the report, climate change would hit developing nations the hardest because of the lack of resources and support systems to cope with it.

“Within these hotspots, the most fragile countries will include Iran, Mozambique, Madagascar, Pakistan, and Kenya. These countries are broadly stable now but have high exposure to ecological threats and low and deteriorating Positive Peace, which means they are at a higher risk of future collapse,” the study said.

The skies glow orange 6 mi from downtown Portland as wildfires on the West coast ravage large parts of california, washington, and Oregon. #wildfires#climatechangepic.twitter.com/DobjiaGsHB September 10, 2020

Most economically developed nations like the United States and European countries would be more resilient to the possible climate crisis. Still, they would receive a large number of refugees after massive displacements.

The report also precludes that the impact of water stress, the scarcity of food and essential resources, as well as conflict, would lead to an increase in poverty and food insecurity.

“By 2050, the global population is projected to reach nearly ten billion people. However, the increase in population will be unevenly spread. In the most developed countries, it is projected to fall by two percent on average by 2050,” the study added.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/climate-crisis-would-cause-massive-displacements-by-2050-study-20200910-0019.html