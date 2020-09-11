Russia to Provide Latam With Over 130 Million Sputnik V Doses

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 03:00 Hits: 4

The Director of the Russian Fund for Direct Investment (RFPI) Kiril Dmítriev said on Thursday that Russia plans to provide Latin America with over 130 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

"We anticipate supplying more and more doses of our vaccine to Latin American countries, and as you know yesterday we agreed on supplies for 32 million doses of vaccine to Mexico and soon, literally tomorrow, we will announce a stock of up to 100 million doses to other Latin American countries," Dmítriev said.

Russia would also supply 50 million vaccine doses to Parana, one of Brazil's largest states. About 10 000 volunteers would receive the drug from October, and the South American territory would start the vaccine production in 2021.

The RPFI representative also said that about 200 million doses would be produced abroad and would include the Brazilian state of Bahia in its provision plans.

Dmítriev stressed that the RPFI plans several vaccine production agreements with several countries in the region, taking into account the capacities and commitment.

"I am pleased, and we are very excited to move forward with this project, which is vital and important for the population, as they have said, more than treating the disease, preventing it is the basis, we avoid many other things," said Alejandro Lara, Director of Medical Affairs of the Mexican pharmaceutical company Landsteiner Scientific.

On August 11, Russia officially registered its anti-COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine, which according to the developers, demonstrated stable immunogenicity and a two years term of protection against COVID-19.

