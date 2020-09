Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 04:10 Hits: 3

What is the British prime minister hoping to achieve by torpedoing the EU Withdrawal Agreement? Barbara Wesel asks: Is he after a no-deal Brexit, or just bluffing for a better trade deal?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-boris-johnson-s-chaotic-brexit-strategy/a-54889825?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf