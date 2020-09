Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 06:34 Hits: 3

The Japanese ship operator of the tanker that leaked over 1,000 tons of oil off the coast of Mauritius in July has pledged $9 million toward clean-up efforts. The oil spill has damaged mangroves and coral reefs.

