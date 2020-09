Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 20:53 Hits: 0

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in France, with new confirmed infections rising Thursday to a new daily record of almost 10,000. But France isn't the only European country facing an uptick in cases. FRANCE 24 correspondents in Brussels, London, Berlin, Rome, Madrid and Lesbos report on the state of play across the Continent.

