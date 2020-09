Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 06:33 Hits: 3

Rio Tinto announced the resignation of its CEO and two top lieutenants Friday over the mining giant’s destruction of a 46,000-year-old Aboriginal site to expand an iron ore mine in Australia.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200911-rio-tinto-executives-resign-over-destruction-of-ancient-aborginal-site